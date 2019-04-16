Rockland County Outlines New Plan to Combat Measles Outbreak

What to Know Rockland County officials have outlined a new plan to combat a measles outbreak the area has been grappling with for months.

Rockland County officials have outlined a new plan to combat a measles outbreak the area has been grappling with for months.

Officials announced Tuesday the new order that calls for anyone who contracts measles or who is unvaccinated and exposed to measles to stay home for a determined amount of time, while being banned from public indoor and outdoor places. If the violate this order, they could be subject to a $2,000 per day fine.

Additionally, the new order also stipulates that all schools in two zip codes to exempt children from school who are not vaccinated and do not have a valid medical or religious exemption. This is already state law, but was not being implemented.

As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases is 186, with roughly 84 percent of the cases impacting those 18 years of age or younger. However, officials say they believe there are many more that are unreported.

Officials recommend that parents must get their children vaccinated to prevent new cases and complications.

According to officials, there have been a number of complications related to the disease. Five people are in intensive care, including an infant, due to the measles. Additionally, officials say, there has been one premature birth due to the disease.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day enacted a 30-day order on March 26 that banned unvaccinated people under 18 from gathering places including schools, stores and churches.

A state judge issued a preliminary injunction against the county's emergency order April 5.

Supreme Court Justice Rolf Thorsen ruled in favor of several dozen parents challenging Day's order, part of efforts to stop a measles outbreak that has infected more than 165 people people since October.

Officials in Rockland County plan are moving forward in appealing the judge's order. Day says he plans to issue a new executive order once the 30 days of the initial one run out on April 25. The current court-ordered injunction would not apply to another order.