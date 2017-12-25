Food Donor Leaves Wedding Ring in Bag For Charity on Christmas Eve - NBC New York
Food Donor Leaves Wedding Ring in Bag For Charity on Christmas Eve

Published at 1:43 AM EST on Dec 26, 2017 | Updated at 1:48 AM EST on Dec 26, 2017

    A Hudson Valley charity is hoping to find the owner of an engraved wedding ring left in a bag of food on Christmas eve.

    The Nyack Homeless Project in Rockland Countyposted a photo of the lost ring on Sunday evening in a bag of donated food. The memento is relatively unadorned aside from a special engraving. 

    The shelter said it is keeping the engraved message on the ring a secret so they can verify the owner.

    "We found a ring, and we want to get it back to the right person," said Joe Hazucha, a member of the charity. "We know how important that is. Wedding rings are very significant to people."

    Anyone who thinks they may have lost the ring should call the Nyack Homeless Project at 845-358-7122.

