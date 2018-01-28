The former home of poet and punk rock legend Patti Smith has hit the market in Brooklyn. The Clinton Hill townhouse at 160 Hall St. was dilapidated when Smith and her then-boyfriend, iconic photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, moved in back in 1967, according to Smith's memoir "Just Kids," the New York Post reported. “We had the entire second floor, with windows facing east and west, but its aggressively seedy condition was out of range of experience,” Smith wrote in the memoir. Mapplethorpe agreed to fix the place up if the landlord dropped the rent, so the couple ended up paying just $80 a month for the second-floor bungalow. The neighborhood has changed a lot since then and the townhouse is now renting for $8,000 a month, according to StreetEasy. The 3,500-square-foot townhouse has been fully revamped, "stripped back to the clean, fine elements that make this a uniquely beautiful home," the listing on Brooklyn Properties says. Smith was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Mapplethorpe died from HIV/AIDS in 1989.