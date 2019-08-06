NEW YORK - JANUARY 05: Visitors dine at the Rock Center Cafe as skaters pass at Rockefeller Center January 5, 2010 in New York City. New York City overtook Orlando as the number one tourist destination in America last year, drawing in an estimated 45.3 million visitors. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The three restaurants have been serving hungry visitors for around three decades

The eatery scene at tourist-packed Rockefeller Center will see some changes next year as three iconic restaurants are expected to close down.

Commercial real estate company, Tishman Speyer, which leases space to Patina Restaurant Groups' Sea Grill, Rock Center Cafe and Cucina, says the restaurants will be closing in early 2020 as it explores other businesses for replacement.

"This is a unique moment to develop new ideas for the iconic spaces at Rockefeller Center, and we are still in the early stages of the process," the company said in a statement to News 4.

Steps away from The Rink at Rockefeller Center in the winter and Summer Garden & Bar, the three restaurants have been serving hungry visitors for around three decades.

"Our goal, as always, is to provide an exceptional experience for our tenants, and New Yorkers and visitors from around the world who enjoy the Center every day," a spokeperson for Tishman Speyer said.