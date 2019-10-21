What to Know This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is a Norway spruce from the village of Florida in Orange County, New York

It'll be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 7, arrive in the Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 9, and be illuminated on live TV in a special on Weds, Dec. 4

The first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was put up in 1931 by workers building the complex during the Great Depression

Ladies and gentleman, the 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been chosen.

The Norway spruce, which will be the 88th tree to grace the Plaza for the annual weeks-long display, will come from the village of Florida in New York's Orange County, Rockefeller Center announced on Instagram Monday.

Details on the tree's height and owners weren't immediately released. It will be cut down on Thursday, Nov. 7, and arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. After being adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and crowned with the iconic Swarovski star, the tree will be illuminated for the first time during a live television broadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

It'll be on display until Friday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Homeowners Give 2018 Rock Center Tree Last Hug Before Chop

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree hails from Wallkill, New York, which is in Orange County The tree was cut down Thursday; it will next make the roughly 75-mile journey to Manhattan. (Published Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018)

Last year's tree was a 72-foot, 12-ton Norway spruce from Shirley Figueroa and Lissette Gutierrez in Wallkill.

The first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was put up in 1931 by workers building the complex during the Great Depression. The first official tree lighting there was in 1933.