Rocks From Cliff Plunge onto Cars in Manhattan

A pickup truck-sized rock came crashing down from a cliff onto parked cars on a Washington Heights road, and the parks department believes the storms Thursday night played a role.

Neighbors say they believe the rock, measuring about 15 feet by 6 by 3, came plunging onto Bennett Avenue near West 192nd Avenue overnight. One SUV had its rear window completely smashed out, but the owner said she was grateful no one was hurt.

Parks department engineers determined the causes included natural seams exacerbated by the weather Thursday night, intrusive roots and chronic water intrustion.

The parks department adds the roack face was inspected and worked on three years ago as part of its wall inspection program.

Bennett Avenue has been cordoned off while assessment continues.