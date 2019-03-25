What to Know Attorney General William Barr has made his determination about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation

Democrats Demand to See Mueller Report as Battle Shifts

Attorney General William Barrhas made his determination about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Now Democrats want to make their own. The delivery of Barr's summary to Congress about Mueller's conclusions has opened a new chapter in the battle over the two-year investigation that is likely to consume Capitol Hill in the coming weeks and months. Democratic lawmakers are demanding a full look at Mueller's findings and dismissing Barr's summary as incomplete, at best, and biased, at worst. They have seized on a line in the summary that says Mueller's report "does not exonerate" the president on obstruction of justice — even though Barr concluded the evidence of obstruction is insufficient to find Trump committed a crime. Given the report, Democrats seemed more likely to focus on their ongoing investigations, calls for transparency and frustrations with Barr, rather than engaging with the talk of impeachment that has been amplified on Pelosi's left flank. As the release of Mueller's report loomed, Pelosi recently tried to scuttle that talk by saying she's not for impeachment, for now.

Long-Awaited Video Service Expected From Apple

Apple is expected to announce it's launching a video service that could compete with Netflix, Amazon and cable TV itself. It's a long-awaited attempt from the iPhone maker, several years after Netflix turned "binge watching" into a worldwide phenomenon. The new video service is expected to have original TV shows and movies that reportedly cost Apple more than $1 billion — far less than Netflix and HBO spend every year. Also expected is a subscription service consisting of news, entertainment and sports bundled from newspapers and magazines. Apple is making the announcements at its Cupertino, California, headquarters during an event likely to be studded with Hollywood celebrities. The iPhone has long been Apple's marquee product and main money maker, but sales are starting to decline. The company is pushing digital subscriptions as it searches for new growth.

College Admissions Scandal: 12 Expected in Boston Court

Twelve defendants who allegedly played a role in a major college admissions scandal are scheduled to appear in Boston's Moakley Federal Courthouse. For nearly two weeks, the courthouse has been the epicenter of the scandal, with defendants and their lawyers slowly processing out after being in front of a judge. But Monday will be the busiest day yet. Those expected to appear include college coaches and administrators, as well as members of the fake non-profit accused of covering up the crime. The man behind the scandal is William Singer, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and other charges in federal court on March 12. Singer was allegedly paid $25 million from about 800 families over the course of years. In exchange, Singer would promise admission into some of the country's top universities. The scheme involved falsifying scores on college entrance exams and creating fake athletic profiles to get the applicants in as student-athletes.

SoCal Grower Recalls Avocados Over Possible Listeria

A Southern California company is voluntarily recalling whole avocados over possible listeria contamination. Henry Avocado, a grower and distributor based near San Diego, said Saturday that the recall covers conventional and organic avocados grown and packed in California. The company says they were sold in bulk across California, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, North Carolina and New Hampshire. There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with the avocados. The company says it issued the voluntary recall after a routine inspection of its packing plant revealed samples that tested positive for listeria. The company says avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by Henry are not being recalled and are safe. Listeria is a bacteria that can cause fever and diarrhea, and more dangerous complications in pregnant women.

Jordan Peele's 'Us' Scares Up $70.3M Debut

Jordan Peele has done it again. Two years after the filmmaker's "Get Out" became a box-office sensation, his frightening follow-up, "Us," debuted with $70.3 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates. The opening, well above forecasts, had few parallels. It was the largest debut for an original horror film (only the "It" remake and last year's "Halloween" have surpassed it in the genre) and one of the highest openings for a live-action original film since "Avatar" was released 10 years ago. In today's franchise-driven movie world, seldom has a young director been such a draw. But moviegoers turned out in droves to see what kind of freak-out Peele could muster in his sophomore release. But the weekend belonged overwhelming to "Us," which more than doubled the $33.4 million domestic debut of 2017's Oscar-winning "Get Out." The former "Key & Peele" star's first film as writer-director, "Get Out" ultimately grossed $255.4 million on a $4.5 million budget.

'Fuller House' Actress Lori Loughlin Gets Co-Star's Support

Actress Candace Cameron Bure says "family sticks together no matter what," in what seems a sign of support for "Fuller House" co-star Lori Loughlin, who has been charged in an alleged college admissions scandal. Bure delivered that message in her acceptance speech at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Funny TV Show. She later shared those thoughts on Instagram. "They stick together through the hard times," she said. "They support each other. They encourage one another. They pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together." Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are among dozens who been charged in the alleged admissions scam in which wealthy parents are accused of bribing coaches and other insiders to get their children into elite schools.