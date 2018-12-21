A man who heard his buddy being robbed as the two were talking on the phone jump into action to save his pal and held the suspect down until police arrived, cops said.

The 28-year-old victim was talking to the 25-year-old man on the phone as he walking down the street in Uniondale on Thursday when the suspect came up behind him and tried to steal his phone, according to police. A struggle ensued and the man on the other side of the phone heard it.

He ran down the street to help his friend and the two were able to hold down the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Benjamin Francis, until police rushed to the scene.

Francis was taken into custody and is charged with third-degree attempted robbery, third-degree assault and criminal mischief, police said. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney.