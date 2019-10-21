Police are searching for robbery suspects wanted in connection to several robberies in College Point, Queens.

The NYPD says unidentified men are accused of breaking into at least five cars in the vicinity of 15-06 132nd Street in College Point, Queens, from Aug. 23 through Oct. 14.

The suspects removed personal property, cash and credit cards from the cars and used the money at local stores not long after the cars were broken into, according to police.

A 60-year-old victim who reported the break-in on Oct. 14 told police that his credit cards were used at a Target store in the area. The robbery suspects spent around $2,300 on the victim's credit cards, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the men, pictured above, is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).