Police on Thursday released a new video of robbery suspects who have been targeting rideshare drivers across New York City for months.

The robberies always went down the same way: the three suspects would arrange for a ride and when they got inside the taxis they told the drivers that they wanted to change destinations but that their phones were not working.

Once the drivers allowed the suspects to use their phones, the alleged thiefs would access their accounts and transfer money into unknown accounts.

Police identified the three individuals sought as being men between 16 to 25 years old. Surveillance video released by the NYPD on Thursday show two of the suspects running away from Bronxwood Avenue and East 231st Street.

Police say that between April 3 and June 3 the group of men requested taxis through different rideshare services 33 times in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.

In several incidents, the individuals also stole the drivers' phones.

The suspects were later connected to at least nine other robbery incidents, seven in June and two in August, police said.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be sent via www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.