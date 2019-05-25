Robbery Suspect Fleeing Police Jumps Off Brooklyn Bridge: Sources - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Robbery Suspect Fleeing Police Jumps Off Brooklyn Bridge: Sources

By Marc Santia

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Suspect Jumps Off Brooklyn Bridge: Sources

    A robbery suspect fleeing police jumped off the Brooklyn Bridge, law enforcement sources say.

    (Published 9 minutes ago)

    A suspected purse snatcher who was running from police jumped off the Brooklyn Bridge, law enforcement sources said. 

    The suspect was critically injured in the fall, the sources told NBC 4 New York. 

    The chase and jump temporarily closed all Manhattan-bound lanes of the bridge. Traffic remained backed up even after they reopened. 

    The man was suspected of stealing a woman's purse in Brooklyn, the sources said. He took off in a car, then crashed on the Brooklyn Bridge. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    He got out of the car and kept running from police, then jumped off the bridge near Pearl Street in Manhattan, the sources said. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us