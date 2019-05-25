A robbery suspect fleeing police jumped off the Brooklyn Bridge, law enforcement sources say.

A suspected purse snatcher who was running from police jumped off the Brooklyn Bridge, law enforcement sources said.

The suspect was critically injured in the fall, the sources told NBC 4 New York.

The chase and jump temporarily closed all Manhattan-bound lanes of the bridge. Traffic remained backed up even after they reopened.

The man was suspected of stealing a woman's purse in Brooklyn, the sources said. He took off in a car, then crashed on the Brooklyn Bridge.

He got out of the car and kept running from police, then jumped off the bridge near Pearl Street in Manhattan, the sources said.