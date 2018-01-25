Cops Seek Trio of Suspects in Hair-Grabbing Greenwich Village Robbery Spree - NBC New York
Cops Seek Trio of Suspects in Hair-Grabbing Greenwich Village Robbery Spree

In one case, a woman was thrown off a park bench by her hair and a man punched in the face

Published at 10:16 AM EST on Jan 25, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    Surveillance Video Shows Suspects in Greenwich Village Robbery Spree

    Police are looking for three suspects -- two men and a woman -- in connection with three violent robberies of women in Greenwich Village over the last 10 days. (Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

    Police are looking for three suspects -- two men and a woman -- in connection with three violent robberies of women in Greenwich Village over the last 10 days. 

    The spree dates back to Jan. 15, when cops say one suspect walked up to a 41-year-old woman on West 12th Street, grabbed her purse, which had a credit card and $80, and ran off. 

    Six days later, all three suspects walked up to a 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman sitting on a park bench near FDR Drive and East 20th Street, threw the woman down by her hair and punched the man, cops say. The suspects stole credit cards, cash and a cellphone. 

    The most recent attack was Tuesday, when one suspect walked up to a 28-year-old woman again on West 12th Street, barely a block from the first robbery, and tried to snatch her purse but failed and ran off. 

    Police released surveillance video showing the suspects moving through turnstiles at a subway station. Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

