Police are looking for three suspects -- two men and a woman -- in connection with three violent robberies of women in Greenwich Village over the last 10 days.

The spree dates back to Jan. 15, when cops say one suspect walked up to a 41-year-old woman on West 12th Street, grabbed her purse, which had a credit card and $80, and ran off.

Six days later, all three suspects walked up to a 22-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman sitting on a park bench near FDR Drive and East 20th Street, threw the woman down by her hair and punched the man, cops say. The suspects stole credit cards, cash and a cellphone.

The most recent attack was Tuesday, when one suspect walked up to a 28-year-old woman again on West 12th Street, barely a block from the first robbery, and tried to snatch her purse but failed and ran off.

Police released surveillance video showing the suspects moving through turnstiles at a subway station. Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.