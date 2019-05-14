Woman Ambushed on NJ Sidewalk, Robbed and Pistol-Whipped - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Woman Ambushed on NJ Sidewalk, Robbed and Pistol-Whipped

The robbery comes just days after a similar attack on a pregnant woman in Newark

By Ray Villeda

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Woman Ambushed on NJ Sidewalk, Robbed and Pistol-Whipped

    A woman was ambushed, robbed and pistol-whipped on the sidewalks of Newark on Mother's Day. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019)

    What to Know

    • A woman was robbed by two gun-wielding robbers on a sidewalk in New Jersey on Mother's Day

    • The woman was walking by a parked car on Ferry Street in Newark when two men jumped out, attacked her and pistol-whipped her, officials say

    • Police said one of the attackers in the robbery is in custody, but the hunt is on for the second; an investigation is ongoing

    A woman was ambushed, robbed and pistol-whipped in a vicious attack on a sidewalk in New Jersey.

    The woman was walking by a parked car on Ferry Street in Newark when two men jumped out and attacked her, officials said. The attack, which played out in front of a liquor store just before 6 a.m. on Mother’s Day, was all caught on video.

    The video shows one man jump out of the dark car, forces the victim to drop her umbrella and rips off her bag. A second gunman is then seen jumping in to help before he quickly pistol-whips the woman.

    The duo then speed off the in the car after the seemingly random attack.

    Pregnant Woman Attacked by Man on New Jersey SidewalkPregnant Woman Attacked by Man on New Jersey Sidewalk

    A pregnant woman was attacked in New Jersey by a man on a sidewalk. Checkey Beckford reports.

    (Published Friday, May 10, 2019)

    The robbery comes just days after a similar attack on a pregnant woman in New Jersey’s largest city. Police, however, do not believe the two crimes are related.

    Police said one of the attackers in the Mother’s Day robbery is in custody, but the hunt is on for the second. An investigation is ongoing.

    Top Tri-State News PhotosTop Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us