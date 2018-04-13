Surveillance video shows the alleged thief, a cigarette poking out of his mouth, glare at the camera with a smirk then cover it up. Later, he's seen getting out of a huge payloader, hoisting up his pants and looking both ways as he calmly crosses the street. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Police are looking for a suave burglar who pulled off a "Mission Impossible"-style heist involving a skylight, a Caterpillar payloader and a Brooklyn storage facility.

Cops say the suspect broke into New York Self Storage on Metropolitan Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday by squeezing through the skylight in the facility's roof. He stole about $1,000 in cash and a MacBook laptop before fleeing and was last seen operating the Caterpillar payloader.

No one was hurt, but the crime -- the operation if not the haul -- was the stuff of movies.

Surveillance video shows the alleged thief, a cigarette poking out of his mouth, glare at a security camera with a smirk, then cover it up. Later, he's seen getting out of a huge payloader, hoisting up his pants and looking both ways as he calmly crosses the street.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police.



