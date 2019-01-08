Gun-Wielding Suspect Robs 77-Year-Old Man for $18 Inside His Own Home: NYPD - NBC New York
Gun-Wielding Suspect Robs 77-Year-Old Man for $18 Inside His Own Home: NYPD

By Tracie Strahan

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Robbery of 77-Year-Old Man in the Bronx Caught on Camera

    It was a shocking robbery in the Bronx and it was all caught on camera. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 40 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A 77-year-old man was robbed for $18 inside his Bronx apartment building Monday morning, police say

    • The victim was not injured and it is unclear how the gun-wielding man was able to get by security inside the Longwood building

    • No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing

    Cops in the Bronx say they are on the hunt for a gun-wielding man who robbed an older man inside his own apartment building for less than $20.

    A 77-year-old man who uses a cane was approached by the robber on Monday at around 11 a.m. inside the building in the area of Southern Boulevard and Barretto Street in Longwood, according to the NYPD.

    Police say the suspect followed the man into the elevator and when the doors opened, the suspect ran out in front of the victim, pointed the gun at him and demanded his money.

    The victim complied and gave the suspect $18. The unknown man then fled the area.

    The victim was not injured in the attack, but it’s unclear how the suspect was able to dodge security inside the apartment building.

    No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stopper with tips.

