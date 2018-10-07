Robbers Stealing Electric Bikes from Food Deliverymen: NYPD - NBC New York
Robbers Stealing Electric Bikes from Food Deliverymen: NYPD

Published 3 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    NYPD
    Police released these surveillance photos of the e-bike bandits.

    A group of teenage robbers is targetting food delivery workers in Manhattan, often punching them and then stealing their electric bikes, police said. 

    The robbers have struck eight times since mid-September, the NYPD said. They target their victims in the evening  The robberies occurred between 123rd and 88th streets on both the east and west sides. 

    The assailants typically punch the victims in the head or face, then steal the e-bikes. 

    The robbers -- four men and one woman -- are described as being between 15 and 19 years old. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

