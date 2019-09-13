A group of men reportedly stole seven slot machines from a New York City apartment earlier this week, according to the police.

Police say four people waved a gun in front of a 27-year-old witness and went inside an apartment near 35th Avenue and Union Street on Sept. 10. Surveillance camera at the residence showed the men entering the kitchen area where there were two people inside.

The robbery suspects then removed the slot machines from the apartment and fled, police said. The machines may have been a part of an illegal operation, but the NYPD says an investigation is ongoing.

The victims who reported the theft wouldn't provide much details other than the fact that they were robbed.