Robbers Follow Woman Into NYC Apartment, Attack Her: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    Surveillance footage shows two robbers attacking a woman in her Bronx apartment building.

    Two men followed a woman into her apartment building, then attacked her and robbed her of about $200, police said. 

    The 63-year-old woman was coming home from the grocery store shortly after 5 p.m. on April 29 and returning to her building on Leggett Avenue in the Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx, her son-in-law told NBC 4 New York. 

    She opened three doors and the men followed her inside, he said. 

    The men pulled out a knife, wrestled her to the ground and cut off her handbag, the NYPD said. 

    The woman suffered a small cut on her hand and was treated at Jacobi Medical Center, police said. 

    The suspects fled on Southern Boulevard, police said. No arrests have been made. 

