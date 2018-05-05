Robbers Follow Woman Into NYC Apartment, Attack Her: Police

Surveillance footage shows two robbers attacking a woman in her Bronx apartment building.

Two men followed a woman into her apartment building, then attacked her and robbed her of about $200, police said.

The 63-year-old woman was coming home from the grocery store shortly after 5 p.m. on April 29 and returning to her building on Leggett Avenue in the Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx, her son-in-law told NBC 4 New York.

She opened three doors and the men followed her inside, he said.

The men pulled out a knife, wrestled her to the ground and cut off her handbag, the NYPD said.

The woman suffered a small cut on her hand and was treated at Jacobi Medical Center, police said.

The suspects fled on Southern Boulevard, police said. No arrests have been made.