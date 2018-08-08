Robbers Bound and Beat Connecticut Man During Home Invasion: Police - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4
tues gif update
More Wild Weather Ahead
Lightning, NYC Tornado Cap Crazy Week
logo_nyc_2x

Robbers Bound and Beat Connecticut Man During Home Invasion: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How Pets Can Be the Key to Human Happiness
    P_Wei/Getty Images/iStockphoto

    What to Know

    • A group of robbers bound and beat a Connecticut man during a home invasion on Saturday

    • The robbers forced their way into the home in Greenwich, bound the man who lived there and demanded cash and jewelry

    • Police were able to track down one of the robbers, but are still searching for his accomplices

    A group of robbers bound and beat a Connecticut man during a home invasion on Saturday, police said.

    The robbers forced their way into the home on Brook Drive in Greenwich, bound the man who lived there and demanded cash and jewelry, Greenwich police said. At some point during the home invasion, the robbers also beat the man, he told police.

    When officers arrived at the home around 3 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of a home invasion, they found the man bound and bleeding from his injuries, police said.

    Police were able to track down one of the robbers, 46-year-old Hassan Washington, of New York City, based on witness accounts and evidence.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Washington is being held on $500,000 bond and faces charges including home invasion, robbery, kidnapping, assault and larceny, officials said.

    Police didn’t say what the robbers made off with. The home invasion was a targeted incident, not a random act, they noted.

    The other suspects are still on the loose, and an investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us