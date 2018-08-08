What to Know A group of robbers bound and beat a Connecticut man during a home invasion on Saturday

A group of robbers bound and beat a Connecticut man during a home invasion on Saturday, police said.

The robbers forced their way into the home on Brook Drive in Greenwich, bound the man who lived there and demanded cash and jewelry, Greenwich police said. At some point during the home invasion, the robbers also beat the man, he told police.

When officers arrived at the home around 3 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report of a home invasion, they found the man bound and bleeding from his injuries, police said.

Police were able to track down one of the robbers, 46-year-old Hassan Washington, of New York City, based on witness accounts and evidence.

Washington is being held on $500,000 bond and faces charges including home invasion, robbery, kidnapping, assault and larceny, officials said.

Police didn’t say what the robbers made off with. The home invasion was a targeted incident, not a random act, they noted.

The other suspects are still on the loose, and an investigation is ongoing.