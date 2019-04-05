Robber Who Held Knife to Woman's Neck on NYC Subway Platform Arrested: Cops - NBC New York
Robber Who Held Knife to Woman's Neck on NYC Subway Platform Arrested: Cops

The woman was standing on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at Ralph Avenue and Fulton Street when the robbery happened, police said

Published 20 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A man who allegedly grabbed a woman as she stood on a subway platform, held a knife to her neck and demanded cash has been arrested

    • Earl Bussey, 51, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and theft of service, the NYPD said

    • The woman had minor cuts on her hands and refused medical attention at the scene

    A man who allegedly grabbed a woman from behind as she stood on a subway platform in Brooklyn, held a knife to her neck and demanded cash has been arrested, police said.

    Earl Bussey, 51, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and theft of service, the NYPD said. 

    His attorney information wasn't immediately available Friday.

    Police say the 27-year-old woman was standing on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at Ralph Avenue and Fulton street around 1:15 a.m. on March 24 when the stranger sneaked up behind her and put his hand over his mouth, telling her not to scream, cops say.

    When the man asked where the money was, she pointed to her purse. He reached inside, grabbed $300 and ran off, authorities say. 

    The woman had minor cuts on her hands and refused medical attention at the scene.

