Robber Targeted 4 Houses of Worship in Brooklyn: NYPD

Police released this image from surveillance video of a man suspected of robbing synagogues and a church in Williamsburg.

A burglar has robbed two churches and two synagogues in Williamsburg, police said.

The robberies spanned about five weeks in February and March, the NYPD said.

On Feb. 9, he stole $250 from a donation box at a synagogue, then later the same day, took $250 and office supplies from the Transfiguration Church, police said.

On March 12, he stole $600 and office supplies from a synagogue, then hours later stole $400 and office supplies from another synagogue, police said.

He is described as about 30 to 40 years old and was wearng a black cap and jacket, grey hooded shirt, blue jeans and tan shoes.