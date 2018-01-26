Police on Long Island are searching for a man they say dashed into a bodega with a stocking on his head and put a customer in a headlock while robbing the store at gunpoint.

The robber entered the A&H Milk Mart in Valley Stream on Thursday evening last week and immediately put a 58-year-old customer in a headlock, police said.

While holding the customer, the suspect pulled out a handgun covered in a plastic bag and demanded money from a 39-year-old clerk working at the store, according to police.

The clerk handed over cash and the suspect took off down Mill Road in a silver Nissan Sentra.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.