A man stole an iPhone out of the hands of a 5-year-old boy who was walking with his grandmother in Queens, police say.

The child was walking on 166th Street in Flushing on the afternoon of April 19 when a man snatched the phone from his hand, police sad.

The man ran off. The child wasn't hurt.

Police are looking for a man about 18 years old who was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to cal the NYPD's Crime Stopper Hotiline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).