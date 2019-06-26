A man stabbed two employees with a syringe after trying to steal beer. Checky Beckford repofts.

A robber used a needle to attack two Harlem deli workers and walk out with two cans of beer, police said.

A man at Joe’s G-H Deli on Broadway near West 125th Street tried to steal a 40oz. bottle of beer, when two employees at the store confronted him. The suspect then pulled out the needle and attacked them before leaving the store with the syringe and two cans of beer.

Police say one employee was stabbed on the chin with the needle, the other worker stabbed in the back. Police are not sure what was in the syringe, and are searching for the suspect who fled north on Broadway.

Both victims are being treated at Harlem Hospital for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police via NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be sent via www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.