MTA Bus Driver Smashes Car Window in On-Duty Road Rage Attack: Cops
MTA Bus Driver Smashes Car Window in On-Duty Road Rage Attack: Cops

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    MTA Bus Driver Smashes Car Window in On-Duty Road Rage Attack: Cops
    What to Know

    • A 53-year-old MTA driver allegedly smashed another vehicle's window and kicked the door in a road rage confrontation in Brooklyn

    • It wasn't immediately clear where it happened, but police say the driver was on duty at the time; he is charged with criminal mischief

    • The MTA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment; it wasn't clear if the driver had an attorney

    A 53-year-old MTA bus driver has been arrested over an alleged road rage incident while he was on duty in Brooklyn Monday, authorities say. 

    The driver, Erik Mayi, faces a criminal mischief charge in connection with the late night attack. It wasn't immediately clear where it happened or what led to the confrontation, but police say the MTA driver kicked the door of another vehicle and smashed the window. 

    The MTA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

    It wasn't clear if Mayi had an attorney. 

