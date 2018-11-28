What to Know Christian Walcyzk was sentenced to 14 years in state prison in the fatal stabbing of Daniel Siino in a road rage incident in May 2017.

Walyczk pulled out a fake police badge and stabbed Siino in the chest twice after coming face to face on the side of the Taconic Parkway.

The victim’s brother sister spoke on behalf of his wife and daughter, who was 15 months old at the time her father was killed.

The family of father stabbed to death in a road rage incident last year told his killer how his actions had denied a little girl her father at an emotional sentencing in a Westchester court Wednesday.

Christian Walcyzk was sentenced to 14 years in state prison in the fatal stabbing of Daniel Siino on May 27 last year, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. said.

Daniel “Danny” Siino and his wife were driving down the Taconic State Parkway around 10:25 p.m. when they encountered Walcyzk, who was headed in the same direction in his BMW. Siino got out of his car, and confronted Walcyzk after Walyczk braked suddenly, forcing Siino to brake as well, and then refused to let Siino pass around his vehicle.

As Siino approached, Walcyzk got out of his car and pulled out a fake police badge while hiding a folding knife behind his back, which he then used to stab Siino twice in the chest once they came face to face.

Although the victim was able to get away from Walcyzk and back to his car, he later died further down the highway where his wife eventually pulled over after calling 911. Walyczk drove off and called 911, claiming he had been a victim of a stabbing. Once receiving treatment on the finger he accidentally sliced open in the attack, he was arrested by New York State police.

He was indicted in October 2017, and plead guilty in September 2018 to Manslaughter in the First Degree.

Members of Siino’s family expressed the impact of his death in court Wednesday. The victim’s brother Joseph and his sister Melissa spoke on behalf of his wife and daughter, who was 15 months old at the time her father was killed.

“[A] piece of us died that night on the cold pavement” along with her brother, she said. She also spoke of the impact on Siino's daughter. “Your selfish and cruel action denied her her father.”

Judge Barry Warhit added, “You took so much from his daughter,” and called Walcyzk’s actions “brazen” and an “ego issue.”

Walyczk turned and apologized to Siino's family.He was ordered to have no contact of any kind with the Siino family.