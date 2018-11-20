An alleged road rage driver was arrested on a New York highway after he threatened the other driver with a machete. Jummy Olabanji reports.

A machete-wielding man has been arrested in a road rage fight in Westchester Tuesday morning, police say.

A car crash had traffic on I-684 backed up for miles, and 46-year-old Roderick Davis of Danbury, Connecticut, thought he had been cut off by a fuel truck driver near the ramp for the Hardscrabble Road exit in North Salem, police said.

He got out of his car and began arguing with the other driver, then pulled out a machete, state police said. Another driver on the road began recording the wild confrontation.

"He had punched my door right before he did so," said Kyle Gaedeke. "I grabbed my phone and started recording because the guy in the fuel truck got out of his truck, and the suspect turned toward him and pulled the machete out of the sleeve."

Witnesses flagged down an off-duty officer who happened to be driving by. He subdued Davis until other officers arrived, arresting Davis before taking him to jail.

He's facing felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing, child endangerment, criminal possession of marijuana and reckless driving. He was arraigned in the town of North Salem Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail on $5,000 cash bail.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney. He's scheduled to return to court Nov. 26.