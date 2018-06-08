NYPD Cop Pulls Knife in Queens to Brooklyn Road Rage Fight: Cops - NBC New York
NYPD Cop Pulls Knife in Queens to Brooklyn Road Rage Fight: Cops

Published 44 minutes ago

    An NYPD officer has been arrested for allegedly flashing a knife in a road rage altercation that stretched from Queens to Brooklyn early Friday, authorities say. 

    The officer, 34-year-old Emel Lyndl Alegre, was off duty when he was arrested in Brooklyn's 94th precinct, the northernmost precinct in the borough, shortly after 2 a.m. It's not clear what caused the fight, but authorities say it started somewhere in Queens' 108th precinct, near Long Island City, and both cars pulled over. 

    The officer and the other driver started arguing, then it turned physical. Police say the cop pulled out a knife. He ended up with a bruised hand; the other driver refused medical attention at the scene. 

    Alegre is charged with assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon. Details of his career with the NYPD weren't immediately available, nor was any information on a possible attorney.

