What to Know Three were killed and three others were hurt after a woman opened fire on the campus of a Rite Aid distribution center in Maryland

Chewable products that protect dogs and cats against fleas can cause neurological problems such as stumbling or seizures, the FDA says

Days before his long-awaited trial was to begin, former rap mogul Marion 'Suge' Knight pleaded no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge

For Kavanaugh, Path Forward Could Be Like Clarence Thomas'

When Clarence Thomas arrived at the Supreme Court in 1991 after a bruising confirmation hearing in which his former employee Anita Hill accused him of sexual harassment, fellow justice Byron White said something that stuck with him. "It doesn't matter how you got here. All that matters now is what you do here," Thomas recounted in his 2007 memoir, "My Grandfather's Son." That view could be tested again if lawmakers confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing allegations by college professor Christine Blasey Ford that he sexually assaulted her when both were in high school. Kavanaugh, who like Thomas has denied the allegation against him, is scheduled to appear before lawmakers at a hearing Monday, with the outcome of his nomination uncertain. If Kavanaugh does become a justice, court watchers will be looking to see whether his smooth-turned-tumultuous confirmation affects him on the bench and whether having two justices who faced allegations about their treatment of women alters the public's perception of the court, particularly on future rulings about abortion and gender discrimination.

4 Dead, Including Suspect, After Maryland Warehouse Shooting

Three people were killed and three others were hurt after a woman opened fire on the campus of a Rite Aid distribution center in Harford County, Maryland, authorities say. The shooter, a 26-year-old woman who worked at the facility, later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Harford County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Snochia Moseley. Moseley was taken into custody and to a hospital after she apparently had shot herself, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said at a news conference. Police did not immediately release the names of the victims. The suspect lived in Baltimore County and was a temporary employee of the Rite Aid facility. She reported for her work day as usual, about 9 a.m., and then opened fire inside and outside the facility, Gahler said.

Flea, Tick Pills Can Cause Nerve Reactions in Pets, FDA Says

Chewable products that protect dogs and cats against fleas can cause neurological problems such as stumbling or seizures, and pet owners need more warning, the Food and Drug Administration said. The FDA issued an alert to owners and veterinarians and said it was requiring clearer labels on the products, NBC News reported. The flea pills and chews all contain a pesticide called isoxazoline, the FDA said. They include products sold under the brand names Bravecto, Nexgard and Simparica. "Another product in this class, Credelio, recently received FDA approval. These products are approved for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations, and the treatment and control of tick infestations," the FDA said in a statement.

Suge Knight Pleads No Contest to Manslaughter

Days before his long-awaited trial was set to begin, former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight pleaded no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge for running over a man with a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Compton hamburger stand. Knight is facing a 28-year state prison term when he is sentenced in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Oct. 4 by Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen. Along with the voluntary manslaughter charge, Knight admitted an allegation that he used a deadly weapon -- a truck -- when he ran down 55-year- old Terry Carter in the parking lot of Tam's Burgers in the 1200 block of West Rosecrans Avenue on Jan. 29, 2015. Knight, now 53, also struck and injured Cle "Bone" Sloan, who recovered after being seriously injured, authorities said. The fatal confrontation, which was captured on dramatic surveillance video, occurred near a filming set for a promotional video for the movie "Straight Outta Compton," the origin story of the rap group N.W.A. Knight had claimed he was trying to flee the scene in his truck, contending that Sloan -- who was working security for the film set -- was armed with a gun. Charges against Knight are expected to be dismissed in a pair of other pending cases.

'Veronica Mars' Starring Kristen Bell Revived by Hulu

Veronica Mars has another mystery to solve. Hulu has ordered eight new one-hour interconnected episodes of the series starring Kristen Bell that premiered in 2004 and aired on UPN for two seasons and The CW for one. Bell announced the news on her Instagram account. The original series centered around Bell as a whip-smart high school student named Veronica, who was a teenage detective and made the actress a star. This isn't the first revival of "Veronica Mars." In 2013, Bell and series creator Rob Thomas launched a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund a "Veronica Mars" feature film that premiered in 2014 and took place 10 years after the show ended.