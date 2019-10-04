October in New York -- record-breaking heat one week, ice skating the next.

That's because the Rink at Rockefeller Center opens for the fall and winter season at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, the complex said on Friday.

With highs hitting the 90s just this week, it may feel more like beach weather than skating season. But now that temperatures have cooled, the rink is almost ready for its annual debut.

The skating rink at Rockefeller Center first opened in 1936 and became a permanent fixture of midtown's holiday season in 1939.

More than a quarter-million people visit the rink annually.