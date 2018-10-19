A new law that requires officers all across New York City to identify themselves goes into effect. Katherine Creag reports.

'Right to Know' Act for All NYPDers Goes Into Effect Friday

A new law that requires officers all across New York City to identify themselves goes into effect Friday.

In the Right to Know Act, officers must ID themselves, explain the purpose of the interaction, explain the consent to search rights and offer a business card. The purpose of the new act is to help put an end to unconstitutional searches.

The business cards gives civilians information on where they can comment about an interaction with an officer and get body camera footage.

The Patrolmen's Benevolent Association is critical of the new obligation.

“The 'Right to Know’ laws will discourage police officers from proactively addressing crime and disorder and will lead to more frivolous complaints,” a statement said in part.

Although the police union feels one way, advocates for police reform say the change has been long needed.