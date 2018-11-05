What to Know Numerous ride and bike share companies are offering free or discounted rates Tuesday

The discounts are in an effort to make sure that lack of transportation does not hinder voters from getting to the polls Election Day

Citi Bank, Uber and Lyft are all participating in providing free or discounted rides Tuesday

In an effort to make sure that lack of transportation does not hinder voters from getting out to the polls this Election Day, a number of ride and bike share companies are offering free or discounted rates Tuesday.

Motivate, a national bike-share company that operates Citi Bike, will be offering free rides in nine urban bike share systems, including New York City and Jersey City, New Jersey, across the country Tuesday.

Riders across almost every Motivate system can use code BIKETOVOTE in their bike share app to access a free day pass. However, in Chicago, Divvy riders must use the code VOTE18 to access the free day pass, while in Portland, Oregon, which has a vote-by-mail system, BIKETOWN riders can use the code BIKE2VOTE to access 30 minutes of free ride time on Nov. 6.

“We want to make it easier than ever to pedal to the polls this Election Day,” Julie Wood, Motivate spokesperson, said in a press release. “Too many Americans don’t vote because they lack reliable and affordable transportation options.

The ride share company Lyft will also be offering all riders to the polls a 50 percent discount Tuesday through a special promo code in partnership with Buzzfeed, the company announced via Twitter Monday morning.

Additionally, Uber is partnering with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works in engaging voters “to help ensure that transportation isn’t a barrier in getting to the polls” and will offer $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day on the most affordable Uber option available in the area.