A rideshare passenger punched his driver in the face and stole his cell phone after the two got into an argument, the NYPD said.

The 33-year-old driver picked up the passenger in Queens around 10:18 p.m. on Thursday and drove him to the intersection of Boston Road and East Tremont Avenue in the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, police said.

When they got to the drop-off point, the two got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight, the NYPD said. The passenger punched the driver in the face several times and stole his cell phone before fleeing the car.

The driver’s face was bruised by the attack, but he refused treatment at the scene, police said. Police didn’t specify which company he works for.

Police are now searching for a man in his 20s who was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, green shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.