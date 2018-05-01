 Here's What You'd Have to Make Annually to Be Considered 'Rich' in 25 Major U.S. Cities - NBC New York
Here's What You'd Have to Make Annually to Be Considered 'Rich' in 25 Major U.S. Cities

You've probably wondered what it's like to be the 1 percent. But not all 1 percenters are created equal -- membership in the exclusive club varies highly depending on where you live.

Business Insider recently looked at the threshold for what it takes to be considered rich in dozens of the biggest U.S. metro areas.

Here's a look at 25 of them; there are more than a few surprises. You can see Business Insider's full list here.
