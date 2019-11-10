Residents of Astoria have noticed more missing or dead cats in their neighborhood, reminding them of a grim case years ago when a similar thing was going on. Now the Guardian Angels are involved and posting flyers, looking for the person responsible. NBC New York’s Erica Byfield reports.

What to Know A popular radio show issued a reward offer for information about a suspected cat killer in Queens

There are posters all around Astoria. All in an effort to spread the word – residents say someone is purposely killing cats

This isn’t the first time there have been complaints about poisoned cats in Queens

John Catsimatidis announced $1,000 reward on his radio show.

The Guardian Angels posted fliers in Astoria around Ditmars Blvd and 37th Street about cats that have been found dead and dying, possibly poisoned.

The group says several cats have died and many more gone missing.

"Four were found poisoned and there are 8 to 10 in local groups that are missing, so there are question marks about what's going on with them," said Guardian Angel Nancy Sliwa.

The NYPD says no one has made a report with them about the alleged cat deaths.

Bake shop worker Charlene Reed says she found a sick cat a couple weeks ago.

"I gave it water and she tried to move but she couldn't," Reed said of the cat. "It's said. i don't know if someone is being malicious or not."

This isn’t the first time there have been complaints about poisoned cats in Queens. Five years ago, colonies of cats died. That is why these new reports have infuriated animal lovers.