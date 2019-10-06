Reward Offered for Driver Who Hit, Killed 15-Year-Old Boy in New Jersey - NBC New York
Reward Offered for Driver Who Hit, Killed 15-Year-Old Boy in New Jersey

Jesus Lopez-Grande, 15, was walking with his father in Lakewood, New Jersey when he was hit, police said

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Telemundo 47
    Jesus Lopez-Grande.

    What to Know

    • A driver struck and killed a 15-year-old boy and injured his father before fleeing the scene in New Jersey Friday night, police said

    • The boy and his 37-year-old father were walking east along Oak Street in Lakewood when a driver in a Jeep Cherokee hit both of them

    • The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His father was taken to the hospital with an injured elbow

    Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 15-year-old boy in New Jersey Friday night. 

    Jesus Lopez-Grande, 15, was walking east along Oak Street in Lakewood with his father just after 10 p.m. when a driver traveling east in a Jeep Cherokee hit both of them, Lakewood police and Lakewood Board of Education attorney Michael Inzelbuch said. 

    The driver fled the scene on Albert Avenue, according to police.

    Lopez-Grande, who suffered “significant bodily injury,” was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His father was taken to the hospital with an injured elbow.

    The Lakewood Board of Education is offering a $3,600 reward for information leading to the driver's arrest, Inzelbuch said. 

    A vigil for the boy was scheduled to take place at Lakewood High School at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.

