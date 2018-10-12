A New Jersey fire academy instructor and retired firefighter has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a minor in his home for years while he was working as a firefighter, prosecutors say.

Huge Fleites, 57, of Perth Amboy, was charged with second-degree sexual assault for allegedly abusing a teen from 1998 to 2001, while the victim was 13 to 16 years old, the Middlesex County prosecutor's office says.

The assaults took place in Fleites' home in Perth Amboy while he was employed as a Perth Amboy firefighter, prosecutors said.

Fleites, who's currently employed as a part-time instructor at both the Middlesex and Monmouth County Fire Academies, is being held in jail in North Brunswick until his court appearance Saturday.

Attorney information for the man wasn't immediately available.