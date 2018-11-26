Retaining Wall Collapses in Bronx, Homes Briefly Evacuated

A retaining wall collapsed in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx, prompting an emergency evacuation of several homes in the area, the FDNY says.

A 30-foot section of a retaining wall collapsed at 1055 Findlay Ave. at around 8 p.m., fire officials said. Five buildings were evacuated by first responders as a precaution.

Inspectors from the city's buildings department responded to the scene, and once they determined the buildings were stable, residents returned to their home.

There was no immediate report of any injuries.

Two people who run a day care out of an apartment said there were about a dozen kids playing on the playground in the back of the building near where the wall collapsed just hours earlier.

"Thank God nothing happened. Right now, I'm just relieved," said Darlyn Delossantos and Jairo Valladares.

The day care managers say they'll likely have to close a few days while the site is cleaned up.

Officials are looking into whether age and rain played a factor in the collapse.