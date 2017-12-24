For many, Christmas is an epic cooking fest for the entire family and friends, whether you're hosting or enjoying others' feasts. But, also for many, it's a time to eat out. And fortunately for those who prefer that option, there are plenty of restaurants open on Christmas Day across the tri-state area. Here are 17 of them in alphabetical order, as compiled and verified by discount and savings website Offers.com. Don't see your favorite chain listed? Check Offers.com's full list here.

Disclaimer from Offers.com: Exact hours (and whether a restaurant is open) may vary by franchise or individual location. Offers.com called several locations for each chain to confirm hours, but make sure to doublecheck with the restaurant nearest you before heading out.