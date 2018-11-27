Midtown Restaurant Offers Free Hot Chocolate Ahead of Rockefeller Tree Lighting - NBC New York
Midtown Restaurant Offers Free Hot Chocolate Ahead of Rockefeller Tree Lighting

Temps will reach the 30s, so make sure you grab your cup before you go

By Alexandra Lo Re

Published 2 hours ago

    A midtown restaurant close to Rockefeller Center says it will be giving away free hot chocolate at its annual Hot Cocoa Bar ahead of the tree lighting on Wednesday. 

    Ocean Prime will unveil its third annual Hot Cocoa Bar just in time for one of the most iconic tree lightings in America, and from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the wintry drink will be completely gratis.

    The Cocoa Bar encourages guests to even customize their drink with sweet accoutrements like mini marshmallows, peppermint sticks and cinnamon sticks.

    Ocean’s Prime is just blocks away from the ceremony.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

