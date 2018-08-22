What to Know A team of rescuers saved a kitten stuck in the wheel well of a car after hearing its cries for help

A team of rescuers saved a kitten stuck in the wheel well of a car after hearing its cries for help, authorities said.

Security officers at Northern Westchester Hospital Center, in Mount Kisco, heard the cat’s meows just before 11 a.m. on Monday and called police and animal control, Westchester County police said. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the feline’s cries “had grown weaker,” according to police.

Officers popped the hood of the car and removed an inner fender cover, but weren’t able to find the kitten at first, police said.

An animal control officer was finally able to locate the kitten when she reached into the wheel well, near the front spring of the car, according to police.

“The vehicle, which has Pennsylvania plates, had been parked in the garage since yesterday, and it is likely the cat was trapped the entire time,” the Westchester County Police Department wrote on its Facebook page. “It is also possible that it was trapped even before the car drove to the garage. Talk about nine lives!”

Animal control gave the kitten food and water, and the feline has been dubbed Kisco, police said.

If an owner doesn’t claim the kitten, the animal control officer who pulled the feline from the wheel well plans to adopt her, the department said in a Facebook comment.