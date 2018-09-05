What to Know A reported incident involving a stun gun-wielding clown who allegedly chased various minors resulted in the arrest of a Long Island teen

Christopher Desousa, 17, of Massapequa, was charged with five counts of criminal, possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Desousa, while dressed as a clown, apparently chased a number of minors with a stun gun in John Burns Park Monday

A reported incident involving a stun gun-wielding clown who allegedly chased various minors resulted in the arrest of a Long Island teen, authorities say.

Christopher Desousa, 17, of Massapequa, was charged with five counts of criminal, possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Nassau County police say that officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious person in a vehicle parked on Peconic Drive Tuesday. When officers approached the vehicle to interview its driver, they allegedly observed a clown costume and clown mask in plain sight on the passenger seat.

During the subsequent investigation it was determined that the driver was the same person involved in an alleged incident that occurred on Monday at John Burns Park in which Desousa, while dressed as a clown, apparently chased a number of minors with a stun gun, police say, adding that officers found four stun guns and a black jack when they searched Desousa’s car.

No injuries were reported in the stun gun-wielding chase.

Authorities are urging anyone that may have been a victim of similar actions by Desousa to contact the Nassau County Police Department Seventh Squad at 516-573-6753.

Attorney information for Desousa was not immediately available.