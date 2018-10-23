NJ DOH: 'Severe' Viral Outbreak at Pediatric Center

What to Know Health officials investigate “severe outbreak” of potentially life-threatening virus that infected children at medical center, NJ DOH says

NJ officials said children with compromised immune systems were recently infected with adenovirus at the Wanaque Center

Adenoviruses are common and can cause a range of illnesses, according to the CDC, but pose danger to those with weakened immune systems

New Jersey health officials are investigating a “severe outbreak” of a potentially life-threatening virus that infected multiple children at a health center, according to the state's Department of Health.

New Jersey Department of Health officials said children were recently infected with adenovirus at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, Passaic County. The medical institution houses the Pediatric Center.

Health officials did not confirm the number of children affected or whether any of them died or were currently being treated for the virus in hospitals, because of medical privacy and the ongoing investigation.

Adenoviruses are common viruses that can cause a range of illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The viruses cause cold-like symptoms, sore throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, diarrhea, and pink eye. However, adenoviruses can pose serious complications to certain people, particularly those with weakened immune systems, respiratory issues and cardiac disease.

According to the CDC, adenoviruses are typically spread from an infected person to others through: close personal contact such touching or shaking hands; through the air by coughing and sneezing; or by touching an object or surface with adenoviruses on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands.

"Unfortunately, the particular strain of adenovirus (#7) in this outbreak is affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems," the New Jersey Department of Health in a statement. "This strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living facilities."

The combination of a worse strain of adenovirus together with a fragile population has led to a more severe outbreak, the DOH says.

According to the DOH, investigators visited the facility over the weekend as part of their probe.

The state Department of Health further said that it is monitoring the situation “very closely” and has been in contact with the staff at the center “providing guidance on infection control and cleaning procedures.”

The Wanaque Center is a for-profit facility that, according to its website, works with "with medically fragile children" from newborn to 22 years of age. The center also serves as an adult nursing home and rehabilitation center for short- and long-term care.

A spokesperson for the Wanaque Center did not respond to repeated request for comment.

The cause of the outbreak remains unclear.