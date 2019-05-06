Report: Manhattan and Brooklyn Rank Among Nation’s Most Bike-Friendly Cities - NBC New York
Report: Manhattan and Brooklyn Rank Among Nation’s Most Bike-Friendly Cities

By Liam McBain

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    Pexels/CC

    What to Know

    • PeopleForBikes rated Manhattan and Brooklyn in the top ten best cities for biking in the nation.

    • Manhattan placed at number four and Brooklyn was number seven out of 500.

    • Though the two boroughs placed high, they only received 3.4 and 3.3 stars respectively, meaning they still are not perfect.

    In a report released Thursday, PeopleForBikes rated Manhattan and Brooklyn in the top ten best cities for biking in the nation.

    Manhattan placed at No. 4 and Brooklyn was No. 7 out of 500. PeopleForBikes based its ratings off of five criteria: ridership, safety, networking among bikers, reach among the community, and on how quickly a city is improving its bike infrastructure.

    Though the two boroughs placed high, they only received 3.4 and 3.3 stars respectively, meaning they still are not perfect. The No. 1 city, Boulder, had 3.7 stars and Cochituate, Massachusetts, was dead last with 0.4 stars.

    “The future of American bicycling is already here,” said PeopleForBikes staff writer Michael Anderson. “It’s just that some cities are living it right now, and some aren’t yet.”

