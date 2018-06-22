Pretend Landlord Switches Locks on Vacant Long Island Home, Rents It Out to 3 People in Scam: Police - NBC New York
Pretend Landlord Switches Locks on Vacant Long Island Home, Rents It Out to 3 People in Scam: Police

Published 52 minutes ago

    Pretend Landlord Switches Locks on Vacant Long Island Home, Rents It Out to 3 People in Scam: Police
    A 32-year-old Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly changing the locks on a vacant home, turning on the electricity and renting out the property as if he were the landlord, authorities say. 

    Vernon Glass first got into the empty Rosedale Road home April 1, police say. He went on to switch the locks, get the electrical system working and rent it out to three people. He allegedly pretended to be the landlord, and collected several months of rent from the victims before he was arrested following an investigation.

    It's not clear how much rent Glass allegedly collected illegally. He was arrested Thursday in North Woodmere on a burglary charge. 

    Detectives ask anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Glass to call the Fourth Squad at 516-573-6453. 

    It wasn't immediately clear if Glass had an attorney.

