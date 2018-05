If you're planning an apartment upgrade, you probably don't want to do it in Manhattan. But you knew that, right? (As if you hadn't seen that $85M listing that comes with a free trip to outer space ).The borough landed the dubious distinction of having the most expensive high-end apartment rent in all of America, according to a new study by RentCafe, which broke New York City into two spots -- Manhattan and Brooklyn -- in its ranking of the 30 largest U.S. cities by luxury rent.Manhattan average rents in luxury buildings was 4.5 times that of the least expensive in the 30-city ranking. Take a look where all the major cities fall in RentCafe's new list. Learn more about the methodology and results here.