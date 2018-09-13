Mystery Rent Envelope Leads to Armed Ambush in Manhattan Apartment - NBC New York
Mystery Rent Envelope Leads to Armed Ambush in Manhattan Apartment

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the surveillance photos below is asked to call

Published 56 minutes ago

    Cops are looking for two men who robbed a 26-year-old at gunpoint as he tried to leave his Manhattan apartment late last month, seizing on the door he left open when he noticed his rent check envelope inexplicably on the floor outside. 

    The victim had been leaving his East Harlem building near East 108th Street and Fifth Avenue around lunchtime Aug. 31 when the envelope on the floor gave him pause, polic say. He picked it up and went back into his apartment, leaving the door ajar; then two suspects barged in, showed a gun, and tied up his hands before forcing him into the back bedroom, police say. 

    The suspects stole $1,000 in cash and an iPhone before running off; they were last seen entering Central Park about two blocks away. It wasn't clear if the rent envelope outside the victim's door had anything to do with the robbery. 

    The victim was not hurt. Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the above surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

