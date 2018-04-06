 Room With a View: Renderings of a Proposed Space Hotel - NBC New York
Room With a View: Renderings of a Proposed Space Hotel

By Asher Klein

5 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Ever wondered how you'd sleep in space? A start-up from Texas and Silicon Valley wants to let you find out with its proposed luxury space hotel, Aurora Station.

Orion Span hopes to launch the modular space station in 2021 and bring guests aboard the following year. But a 12-day stay won't be cheap: the company says it'll cost nearly $10 million per person.

Check out renderings of the space station where you could one day be checking in as a hotel guest:
