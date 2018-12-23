Remembering Own Daughter, NYPD Officer Saves Choking Baby

An NYPD officer quickly and calmly saved a 9-month-old baby who was choking on some food -- and it wasn't the first time.

Officer Wendell Dias told reporters that the emergency call on Sunday morning took him back to when his own daughter was a baby. He had just finished his training in the academy on how to save choking victims, he said, and he leaped into action when his own daughter started choking, saving her life.

On Sunday, Dias and his partner responded to a call about a baby who couldn't breathe and was unconscious in her Brownsville apartment.

Just like with is own daughter, he said he used his finger to clear the little girl's airway, then put her on his shoulder and patted her back.

"And, you know, she vomited all over my jacket," Dias said with a big smile. "Which is a great thing, I think that's a blessing."

The baby had been eating cereal with formula as the family was getting ready for church when she started choking. Her panicked mother called 911, which alerted Dias.

"The fact that she let her cry out, that was a relief," the baby's aunt said.