A religious artifact that originated in Italy is missing after a man's backpack was stolen from outside a New York City church, according to police.

Teddy Thongratnachat says he was leading a prayer group on Sunday, Oct. 13, outside the outside Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Harlem when the reliquary containing a stone from Mt. Gargano in Italy where St. Michael the Archangel appeared was stolen.

Police say an unidentified man took the bag that had the relic inside and fled in an unknown direction.

"If you have any information or can return my bag please call the 25th Precinct or return anonymously to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. God Bless you," Thongratnachat wrote on Facebook.

He said he borrowed the the 2nd class relic of St. Michael from friends.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.